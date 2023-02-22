Watch Now
Has tipping gone too far? Consumers experiencing 'tipping fatigue'

You know the drill by now — you order the latte, insert your card and then the screen prompts those three blue boxes asking you to tip.
Many shops prompt you for tips with an iPad
"I feel obligated every time, I feel the need to press at least 15--20 whatever the percentage is," said CJ Evert, who went for a coffee on Elmwood Avenue.

But what if the service wasn't good? What if you just got a cup of black coffee and the person behind the register didn't even do anything? Many are now questioning, has tipping gone too far?

"Personally I think so. Is it right to tip, obviously for the most part yes, but if they're gonna turn the screen on you it's kind of excessive I think," said Evert.

Touch screens have changed the way we tip
Since the pandemic, more people have been tipping, 16% more according to Square, the company behind many of these new payment systems.

So when do you tip and when don't you?
We asked Beverly Thomas, a local etiquette expert what to do in each situation that might come up.

At a bar/restaurant: Many of these workers don't get paid minimum wage, so tips are crucial. She recommends 20% for good service.
At a coffee shop: These workers usually make minimum wage or more, so it's up to you whether you want to leave a tip.
Ordering delivery: 15-20% for the person who comes to your door.
Ordering takeout: Don't feel obligated.
If the service is bad: Still tip, never don't tip a server, according to Thomas.
At a business where the cashier didn't really do anything: It's up to you, don't feel intimidated to say no.
A service where someone comes to your home or you're paying out a large amount: This is where Beverly draws the line, no tip. You wouldn't tip a teacher, doctor, someone doing your taxes, etc.

The tip jar is always full, courtesy of generous customers at Tipico Coffee
Tips go a long way
Many workers rely on these tips to pay the bills.

"Tips have always been an important part of my pay, it's something I budget for," said Clara Joy, who's been working in coffee for 10 years.

She says she's doing more than just pouring your coffee. They're making the syrups themselves, hand-making sandwiches and making sure your coffee is top notch.

"The tips on average, at least on credit cards, will add between $5/hr and $8/hr on average to their pay, so it definitely makes a difference," said Peter Herman, Co-owner of Tipico Coffee.

