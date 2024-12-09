Harry Potter Concert Series returns to Shea's Buffalo Theatre with The Chamber of Secrets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The official Harry Potter Concert Series is returning to Buffalo with Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in Concert at Shea's Performing Arts Center.

The Buffalo Philharmonic Orchestra will perform the score live while the entire film plays on a 40-foot screen.

Since the premiere of the Harry Potter Concert Series in 2015, more than three million people have experienced it live around the world, according to CineConcerts and Warner Bros. Discovery.

You can catch the concert in Buffalo on Friday, March 21. Tickets go on sale at 10:00 a.m. on December 13. You can buy them at the box office at 650 Main Street in Downtown Buffalo, or online.