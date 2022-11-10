Harris Hill Elementary School gets a head start on Veterans Day

WILLIAMSVILLE, NY (WKBW-TV) — At Harris Hill Elementary School in Williamsville, the kids and teachers put together a heartfelt tribute to veterans the day before Veterans Day. "We find it very important to instill that sense of civic readiness, duty to their country and to honor those who allowed us to be free." according to principal Rob Boccaccio.

The students invite veterans, mostly family members and friends. The kids share their songs, words and gratitude to the men and women who have served our country.

Rick Balch a veteran says "I have been around the world a couple times and I have seen how other countries live and what they have. You got to appreciate being an American and having the freedoms we do have."

The event was highlighted by a video presentation and a flag folding ceremony by the Honor Guard from the 914th Air Refueling Wing, Niagara Falls. Veteran James Borkowski says "This gives me hope, what I see here. What I see out in society maybe not so much, but here this gives me hope for our country."

"We want to celebrate veterans because veterans risked their lives for us to save our country." according to fifth grader Marion Sumbrum and kindergartener Levi Davis summed it up like this "One word I would use to describe military men and women is brave"