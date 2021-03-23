Hamburg's Mexico City Restaurant is serving up authenticity

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — When Elder Martinez took over the restaurant from her father in 2017, she gave it a name change. She decided to call it Mexico City, because she says "That's where my parents met each other and their love story began."

Located on Camp Road in Hamburg, Mexico City is colorful inside and out. This is no fast food joint. Here they prepare each order carefully with fresh ingredients.

Chef David Rodriguez Jr. says "The kind of food we do is street style food." Adding "Mexico City, which is the capital of Mexico is really big into mini-tacos which is a feature we have on the menu here."

If you want to spice up your food there are a variety of proteins you can add including tongue and "chapulines" which is crickets or grasshoppers.

Josh Allen ate here in 2020 and Elder says he could not have been nicer. He posed for a photo that she has displayed and she says "the best part is that he liked our Mexican food."

Whatever you order you can wash it all down with a real Mexican Coke. Mexico City is located at 5569 Camp Rd, Hamburg, NY you can check out their website for more info.