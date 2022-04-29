Hamburg woman pleads guilty in incident where student brought gun to school

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW) — A Southtowns woman has pleaded guilty after a juvenile she lives with brought a loaded gun to school that she had failed to safely store.

According to the district attorney, 59-year-old Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was sentenced to a conditional discharge.

On September 28, 2021, a juvenile that lives with Zylinski-Sowa brought the gun, as well as extra bullets and magazines to school. Another student alerted officials, and the juvenile was arrested without incident.

As part of the plea agreement, the defendant surrendered the pistol and will be unable to reapply for another permit for two years.

The juvenile case was moved to family court.