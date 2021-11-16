Hamburg woman arraigned after student brings pistol to Frontier Middle School

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg woman has been arraigned after a student brought a pistol to Frontier Middle School.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 58-year-old Lynora D. Zylinski-Sowa was arraigned last week in Hamburg Town Court on one count of failure to safely store firearms in the first degree and one count of endangering the welfare of a child.

The district attorney's office said a juvenile allegedly brought Zylinski-Sowa's pistol to Frontier Middle School on September 28, 2021. Another student reported the alleged incident to school officials and police were notified. The juvenile was also allegedly found in possession of an extra loaded magazine and loose rounds. The juvenile lives with Zylinski-Sowa and was arrested without incident.

According to the district attorney's office, Zylinski-Sowa legally owns the pistol. She was arrested and given an appearance ticket on October 10 and was arraigned on November 9. She is scheduled to return December 21 for further proceedings and was released on her own recognizance as the charges are non-qualifying for bail.

She faces a maximum of one year in jail if convicted of the charges. The district attorney's office said the case against the juvenile offender will be adjudicated in Family Court.