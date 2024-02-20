Hamburg police officer who shot and killed woman identified; NY AG investigation ongoing

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Town of Hamburg Police Department has identified the officer who shot and killed a woman earlier this month when responding to a report of a burglary.

Sean Gregoire, a six-year veteran of the Town of Hamburg Police Department, has been identified as the officer who shot and killed 36-year-old Lisa Haight of Jamestown. The department said Gregoire remains on paid administrative leave which is standard in a case like this.

The incident occurred on February 2. Haight allegedly stabbed someone while in a van on the NYS Thruway and then fled the van after the driver pulled over. She ran off to a home on Willet Road where an alleged burglary occurred. After leaving the home on Willet Road, she went to a home on McKinley Parkway where another alleged burglary occurred.

The shooting occurred inside the home on McKinley Parkway. Police said officers found Haight naked in the bathroom of the home and attempting to cut herself with a knife. The officers used de-escalation techniques to get her to comply and drop the knife. When they took her out of the bathroom and tried to handcuff her she allegedly resisted, grabbed an object and started making slashing and stabbing motions.

Police said the officers believed she had a knife but instead, they later realized she had a pen-like utility light.

Haight was shot once in the chest and once in each leg.

Chief Peter Dienes said the officers followed the proper procedures and use of force policy.

Police said the three officers involved in the incident were interviewed by an Assistant Attorney General and investigators from the AG's office last week. It is expected it will take "some time" before the results of the investigation are released publicly by the AG.