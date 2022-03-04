Hamburg Palace celebrates Clint Eastwood's birthday by showing all of his movies

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — Jay Ruof shows mainly first run flicks at his Hamburg Palace Theatre. He recently had the idea to celebrate Clint Eastwood's 92nd birthday, coming up in May, by showing all of the star's films.

There are more than eighty films that Eastwood has either appeared in, directed or both in his nearly seventy year career. Jay says he ran a couple Eastwood films last Halloween. "We showed two of his earlier unaccredited roles. One was REVENGE OF THE CREATURE and one was TARANTULA." he says.

Jay figures that it will take at least through the middle of next year to run all of Clint Eastwood's movies. That's because he will only play them in-between his first run films. Adding "When there's a gap between new releases, we'll fill it in with his films."

The theatre dates back to 1926 and Jay has owned it for fourteen years. The new release THE BATMAN just opened. Jay says what keeps customers coming back to the Hamburg Palace is the "big screen, great popcorn and the low prices."

You can get more information at the Hamburg Palace website.

