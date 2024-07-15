Hamburg man who owned Albert the Alligator is now suing New York State months after DEC seized reptile

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Months after the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation seized an alligator from a Hamburg home, the owner of that reptile is now taking legal action.

WKBW Tony Cavallaro has been emotional after his 34-year-old alligator was seized on Wednesday

Tony Cavallaro, owner of 'Albert the Alligator', is suing the DEC over its decision to take Albert away from him and move the gator to a rehabilitation facility in Texas.

WATCH: 'Albert the Alligator' moved to rehabilitation facility in Texas after he was seized from Hamburg home

In the lawsuit, Cavallaro claims he made several phone calls to the DEC to explain that he was in compliance with their regulations. But he says he never received a response.

More than two years later, law enforcement came to Cavallaro's Hamburg home and seized the alligator without notice, according to Cavallaro.

7 News has reached out to the DEC for a statement on this lawsuit. The DEC says it's looking into the matter.

You can read the entire lawsuit below: