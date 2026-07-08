Hamburg man sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for rape

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office says 66-year-old Scott A. Saracina of Hamburg has been sentenced to 25 years to life in prison. Saracina will also have to register as a sex offender if he is released.

According to the district attorney's office, Saracina forcibly engaged in sexual intercourse with the victim in August 2022, in his apartment in the Town of Hamburg. He and the victim knew each other.

The district attorney's office said that after the victim was able to leave his apartment, they reported it and underwent a rape kit.

In June 2025, Saracina was found guilty of one count of first-degree rape. Saracina was previously acquitted of two additional counts of the indictment in September 2024.

A final order of protection was issued for the victim, which remains in effect until 2072.