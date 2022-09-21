Hamburg man indicted on rape and kidnapping charges

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Wednesday that a Hamburg man was indicted on one count of rape in the first degree, one count of kidnapping in the second degree, and one count of unlawful imprisonment in the first degree.

On Aug. 23, 62-year-old Scott A. Saracina sat inside of his vehicle with the victim, who was known to the defendant. At around 5 p.m., Saracina allegedly grabbed the victim's purse and took her cell phone out.

Saracina allegedly became verbally abusive and bit the victim's finger when she tried to take her cell phone back. Saracina additionally allegedly pulled the victim's hair and continued to make threatening statements.

Saracina also allegedly drove the victim to her home in Chautauqua County before forcing her back into his vehicle. Saracina then allegedly kidnapped the victim and took her to his apartment in Hamburg, where he allegedly raped her in his bedroom. The victim was later allowed to leave the bedroom by Saracina with her possessions.

The victim reported the alleged crime to police and later underwent a rape kit.

Saracina will return to court on Monday, Sept. 26. If convicted of the highest charge, Saracina will face a maximum sentence of 25 years in prison.

