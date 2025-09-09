Hamburg man pleads guilty to multiple charges for killing pedestrian after series of hit-and-run crashes

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 32-year-old Mark G. Whalen, of the Town of Hamburg, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Erie County Court to all counts in the indictment after a jury had been selected for his trial.

The DA said Whalen pleaded guilty to the following offenses:



One count of second-degree manslaughter

One count of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in death

One count of third-degree grand larceny

One count of reckless driving

One count of third-degree unlawfully fleeing a police officer of a motor vehicle

Seven counts of leaving the scene of an incident resulting in property damage

According to the district attorney's office, on November 11, 2024, the Town of Evans Police received calls about a minivan that was speeding and crossing into the oncoming lane of traffic. One of the callers reported being the victim of a rear-end hit-and-run. Later, Town of Hamburg police attempted to stop a minivan that matched the description and was driving erratically at a high rate of speed. The DA said Whalen refused to stop for a marked patrol vehicle with activated lights and sirens while recklessly operating the minivan and police stopped the pursuit when Whalen continued to travel north onto the Skyway.

Then, Whalen caused a crash with a second occupied vehicle at the intersection of Delaware Avenue and Church Street in Buffalo. Whalen drove away from the scene after the crash and caused another crash with a third vehicle on Delaware Avenue and Summer Street, then continued to drive north on Delaware. He caused a fourth crash on Delaware Avenue near North End Avenue in the Village of Kenmore and left the scene and continued to recklessly drive north on Delaware Avenue. He then failed to stop at a red light and caused a fifth collision with a vehicle at the intersection of Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda. He left the scene again and continued to drive north into the City of Tonawanda.

The DA said Whalen then hit a pedestrian who was crossing Delaware Street near Benton Street in the City of Tonawanda. He left the scene without reporting the incident to police. The victim was identified as 40-year-old Terrence Wyatt. He died from his injuries.

We spoke to Wyatt's family shortly after the incident.

“Six kids are now without a dad,” said his widow, Robin Wyatt. “How can that be?”

Whalen then caused a rear-end collision with a sixth vehicle near the intersection of Delaware Street and Young Street in the City of Tonawanda. The crash disabled the minivan, and Whalen stole the victim’s pickup truck and fled. Whalen was taken into custody after he caused a collision with a seventh vehicle and attempted to carjack the driver in North Tonawanda.

The DA said Whalen faces a maximum of 20 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced as a second felony offender on November 7. He remains held without bail.