Hamburg man facing murder charge after attack outside of Lake Shore Road bar

HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man is facing a murder charge after an attack outside of a Lake Shore Road bar.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced 32-year-old William J. Giambelluca was arraigned Saturday in Hamburg Town Court on one count of murder in the second degree and one count of robbery in the first degree.

The district attorneys office said around 11:45 p.m. on November 22 the victim, 67-year-old John E. Rados, Sr., was leaving a bar on Lake Shore Road when he was allegedly attacked in the parking lot by Giambelluca. He allegedly hit Rados, Sr. on the head with an object during an attempted robbery and Rados, Sr. drove himself home after the alleged assault.

Town of Hamburg police said the incident occurred outside of Four Aces Bar & Grill.

A family member found Rados, Sr. unconscious inside of his home the next morning. He was taken to ECMC where he died on November 24.

According to the district attorney's office, the Erie County Medical Examiner’s Office determined Rados, Sr. died from blunt force trauma to the head.

Giambelluca is scheduled to return December 2 for a felony hearing and is being held without bail. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 25 years to life in prison.