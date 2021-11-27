Hamburg police: man who was assaulted and robbed has died from his injuries

TOWN OF HAMBURG, N.Y. (WKWB) — Town of Hamburg police announced a man who was assaulted and robbed Monday has died from his injuries.

According to police, John Rados Sr. left Four Aces Bar & Grill around 11:40 p.m. Monday and he was assaulted and robbed by another man.

Police said Rados Sr. was transported to the hospital the following day and has since died from his injuries. William Giambelluca of Hamburg has been charged with felony murder, he has been arraigned and remanded to the custody of the Erie County Sheriff's Office.