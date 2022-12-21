Hamburg man arraigned for possessing explosive devices and violating probation

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 60-year-old Michael M. Meyers of the Town of Hamburg was arraigned on Monday before State Supreme Court Justice M. William Boller on a violation of probation.

The district attorney's office said on December 13 Erie County probation officers were conducting a routine visit at his home on Hywood Drive when they allegedly found eight homemade tubular improvised explosives.

He was arraigned on Thursday in Hamburg Town Court on eight counts of third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

"Our office requested that the defendant be remanded as the charges are felony offenses that he allegedly committed while he was serving a sentence of probation. He was held without bail," a release says.

He is scheduled to return on January 9 for further proceedings and on January 20 for a felony hearing.

On November 1, Meyers was sentenced in State Supreme Court to three years of probation with specialized sex offender conditions for endangering the welfare of two children.