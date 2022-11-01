Former Boy Scout Council Pres. sentenced for endangering welfare of two children

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Hamburg man, and former Boy Scout Council President, has been sentenced for endangering the welfare of two children.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office announced that 60-year-old Michael M. Meyers was sentenced in State Supreme Court to three years of probation with specialized sex offender conditions.

The district attorney's office said between December 2015 and August 2019, Meyers "acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a child," when one victim was 11 years old. In addition, between May 2016 and September 2019, Meyers "acted in a manner likely to be injurious to the physical, mental or moral welfare of a second child," when the victim was 13 years old.

Meyers was known to both victims and the crimes occurred at locations in the Towns of Boston and Hamburg. He pleaded guilty to two counts of endangering the welfare of a child in August 2022.

The judge issued final orders of protection on behalf of both victims, which will be in place for the next five years.

In August 2020, the district attorney's office said at the time of the investigation Meyers was serving on the executive board for the Greater Niagara Frontier Council of the Boy Scouts of America and previously served as council president. In addition, the DA's office said "while these allegations are not associated with his role, the Boy Scouts of America took immediate action to preclude him from future participation in the organization."