Hamburg artist gets ready for a big solo show at the Kenan Center

HAMBURG, NY (WKBW-TV) — For the past couple of decades Jack Edson of Hamburg has been a superstar with a sewing machine. He has created some amazing portrait quilts and has garnered national attention for his unique artistry.

Jack's interest in art goes all the way back to his childhood and now he's getting ready to show off his lifetime of work. He will be showcasing his artwork that spans five decades. Jack says "I have always enjoyed portraits, and self portraits."

The exhibit opens Sunday at 2pm at the Kenan Center in Lockport. Jacks show will includes his quilts as well as pieces in a variety of other mediums including watercolor, paper mache and acrylic.

During COVID in 2020 he created a fabric portrait of William Morris. Jack thought since no one could get a hair cut, the shaggy haired, British creator of the arts and crafts movement would be a great subject.

He attributes his ability to create this large body of work to the fact that he has few distractions. He says "I don't have a television set."

You can get more info about Jack Edson's solo show at the Kenan Arts Center website.

