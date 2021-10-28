Guests and ghosts are welcome at Graestone Manor Bed & Breakfast in Gasport

GASPORT, NY (WKBW-TV) — Heather Rease Mattison and her husband Robert turned an old Victorian home into a Bed & Breakfast. Then they discovered that it was haunted. Heather says "We have had quite a few experiences happen in the house."

Heather is a Psychic Medium and says that she believes that one of the spirits in the house is the original owner Curtis Root who was "crushed to death by a horse." She says "We hear him talking, lots of walking, people have been touched, all sorts of things happen here."

Heather has written a book about the history and the hauntings at Graestone Manor. The cozy bed and breakfast has been featured on the Travel Channel.

Guests are welcome to visit and can make reservations at the Graestone Manor website. Heather says make sure you read the warning on the website that cautions visitors about "possible paranormal activity".

Graestone Manor is 4049 Root Road, Gasport, New York 14067 Call or Text 716.481.6097

You can find them on Facebook and at their Website.

