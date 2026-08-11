Guercio and Sons grocery store on Buffalo's West Side under contract for sale

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Guercio and Sons, the West Side grocery staple that has been serving Buffalo families since the 1960s, is now under contract for sale.

Local investors have signed a contract to purchase the property, Vinnie Guercio confirmed to 7 News Tuesday. The new owners plan to revitalize the grocery store while keeping the Guercio and Sons name alive.

"I'm looking forward to it. Looking forward to the future," Guercio said.

Some family members are also expected to stay on to help run the retail operation, including Vinnie, who currently serves as the store's general manager.

The sale price was not disclosed, but the property was listed at $995,000. The deal is expected to close within six months, with the new owners planning phased renovations while keeping the store open for business.

The Guercio family put both the retail store and wholesale warehouse up for sale last year. The Grant Street landmark has been a fixture of the West Side community since the 1960s.