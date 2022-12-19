Growers have plenty of marijuana, but no stores to sell it in

DERBY, N.Y. (WKBW) — The cannabis is ready to hit the shelves, but there aren't enough shelves in New York State just yet. Three Cord Ranch sent 42 pounds of cannabis from Derby to be processed in Batavia, but that's where it stops.

"We have growers, we have processors in the area, we don't have anywhere selling it and that's the biggest issue," said Aleece Burgio, General Counsel at MJI Solutions.

That's all because of a hold up in court, leaving WNY and four other regions barred from receiving licenses for the time being.

"That lawsuit is hurting us. It is devastating to us cultivators," said Todd Giolando, owner of Three Cord Ranch.

When we stopped by Three Cord over the summer, Giolando was optimistic about the industry and serving a large market. He was planning to have his product on shelves in 2023, but there are only 36 licenses out there and not many are opening doors just yet.

"They sat at the podium right at my property saying they're gonna do their end get us a spot to sell it. Now here we are December...you got multiple growers, all vying to get on the shelves of two stores," said Giolando.

Todd Giolando Three Cord Ranch has products processed, packaged with nowhere to go



He's invested $72,000 to grow cannabis and he's not sure he'll make it back since the shelf life of cannabis is about one year.

"We have to get started on 2023 which means we're gonna double our losses before the first dollar even comes in," said Giolando.

He's not throwing in the towel though, but says he's frustrated with the wait.

The Office of Cannabis Management has its final board meeting of the year Wednesday at 11am, you can tune in by clicking here.