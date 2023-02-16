Group says employees at Tesla's Gigafactory in Buffalo were fired after announcing intention to unionize

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — On Tuesday employees at Tesla's Gigafactory in Buffalo announced a committee was formed "in the interest of organizing our coworkers."

According to Tesla Workers United, it partnered with Workers United Rochester Regional Joint Board in its effort which SPoT Coffe, Starbucks, Lexington Co-Op and Remedy House workers have previously announced unionization efforts in partnership with.

Tesla Workers United now says Tesla has fired over 30 employees at the Buffalo Gigafactory in response to unionization efforts. It released a statement that said in part:

"These firings are unacceptable. The expectations required of us are unfair, unattainable, ambiguous and ever changing. For our CEO, Elon Musk, to fire 30 workers and announce his $2 billion charity donation on the same day is despicable. We stand as one."

7 News attempted to contact Tesla for comment when the unionization effort was originally announced, but only an email address was available and the following message was received "the recipient's mailbox is full and can't accept messages now. Please try resending your message later, or contact the recipient directly."

We attempted to contact Tesla again for comment on the report that employees were fired over unionization efforts and received the same response that the recipient's mailbox was full and could not accept messages.