'Great to have him back': Popular school resource officer returns to the Lackawanna City School District

LACKAWANNA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Tuesday was a big day for the Lackawanna City School District.

For the first time this school year, popular school resource officer Keith Kwiatkowski was back in Lackawanna school buildings, and back with students.

WKBW Lackawanna School Resource Officer Keith Kwiatkowski returned to school buildings on Tuesday after the Lackawanna City Council approved a 3-year agreement for SRO services with the Lackawanna City School District on Monday.

Ongoing contract negotiations between the City of Lackawanna and Lackawanna City School District delayed Officer Kwiatkowski's return for the start of the 2024 school year.

A city spokesperson told me that on Monday the Lackawanna City Council approved a new three-year contract for SRO services prompting Officer Kwiatkowski's return.

"It's great to have him back," said Lackawanna parent Lynn Bader, who reached out to 7 News in September voicing her concerns over Officer Kwiatkowski's absence.

WKBW Lackawanna Parent Lynn Bader talks with 7 News Anchor Jeff Russo. Bader reached out to 7 News in September to voice concerns about the lack of a school resource officer for Lackawanna schools at the start of the school year.

"I'm beyond excited. It was great to see all the kids running up to him this morning giving him hugs, happy tears, smiling faces," added Bader.

Bader believes that Kwiatkowski, who is a Lackawanna Police Officer, provides an extra layer of security and comfort for students, including her first and a 6th graders.

"They said they feel safe, and my 6-year-old was excited to have him back because when they do lockdown drills or fire drills he informs them of what is going on, and lets them know 'you are safe,'" said Bader.

Bader led a group of parents rallying for Kwiatkowski's return. A petition she created collected more than 200 signatures.

"I was nervous to do it, but I'm glad I did," said Bader. "I'm very happy with the result."

The City of Lackawanna said the three-year agreement with the Lackawanna City School District for SRO services runs through June 30, 2027.