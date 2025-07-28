Great American Media and Great Point Studios in Buffalo announce new partnership

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The film industry in Western New York is set for significant growth with the announcement of a multi-year partnership Monday between Great American Media and Great Point Studios. The deal will bring more than 20 films and original series to the $50 million Great Point Studios Buffalo facility on Niagara Street.

Since launching in June 2021, the company has aimed to move production to the U.S. Bill Abbott, CEO of Great American Media, expressed excitement about the partnership.

"On several levels, this is tremendous for us," Abbott said.

The first film under this agreement, A Christmas Spark starring Mario Lopez, was filmed in Buffalo earlier this year. Lopez commented during the filming, saying, "It's nice to see so much activity here, and they have these beautiful sound stages."

Production for Great American Media's next project in Buffalo is already in progress, with more than two dozen productions set to be developed over the next two years.

Tim Clark of the Buffalo Niagara Film Commission believes Buffalo is becoming a destination for filmmakers.

"We are grateful to Robert Halmi at Great Point Studios and to Bill Abbott at Great American Media," Clark said. "They knew that Buffalo would be ground zero for their operation, and it's becoming that now."