'Grandma Core': The vintage-inspired trend taking over social media

Buffalo, N.Y. (WKBW)—A new trend is bringing old-school craftsmanship back into the spotlight. “Grandma core” is taking over social media, with younger generations embracing knitting, crocheting and other fiber arts as both a creative outlet and a way to slow down in a fast-paced world.

Viral TikToks show young creators stitching everything from hats and gloves to full outfits, blending nostalgia with modern fashion. Tracy Tanner, who has been knitting since she was five years old, says this movement is about more than just aesthetics.

“It’s both a fashion statement, it’s a way of expressing yourself, but it’s also a way to engage in the world around you,” Tanner said.

Many are turning to fiber arts as a form of self-care, finding comfort in the rhythmic motions of stitching.

Jenna McKeone, owner of Knit Buffalo, Western New York’s only mobile yarn store, says she has noticed more young people joining the fiber arts community.

“I think we’re seeing a real appreciation for slow fashion and locally produced goods,” said McKeone. "People want sustainable, locally produced goods, as far as like clothing and accessories. We're seeing people want to be more conscious of where their dollar is going, so they're trying to support us made local things."

With its blend of tradition and modern creativity, “grandma core” is proving that handmade craftsmanship is here to stay.

