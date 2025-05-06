Grand opening of new Town of Tonawanda spray park set for late May

TOWN OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — The much-anticipated Paddock Chevrolet Spray Park in the Town of Tonawanda is scheduled to open on May 22nd, providing a new summer attraction for families.

The $4 million investment has been years in the making, and following some unforeseen construction challenges, the spray park is almost ready to welcome visitors.

"This project has been in the works for a long time," said Tonawanda Councilwoman and Deputy Supervisor Gina Santa Maria. She expressed excitement over the spray park’s imminent debut, noting that it will offer fun for all ages and abilities.

The new spray park spans 5,500 square feet and features approximately 40 spray elements, including a giant bucket that empties 55 gallons of water, creating a thrilling experience for children and families.

Mark Campanella, the town's Superintendent of Parks and Recreation, emphasized the excitement surrounding the park. "Just the anticipation from the community and just to be able to see the smiles on those kids' faces when they show up here," he said.

The spray park offers several amenities such as lockers, showers, restrooms, and shaded seating areas.

Weather permitting, the spray park is expected to open on Thursday, May 22, with a grand opening celebration anticipated for mid-to-late afternoon. Once open, the facility will offer two-hour play sessions for $5 for residents and $7 for non-residents. Additionally, it will be available for private events.

The spray park marks the final piece of the $22 million Paddock Chevrolet Park enhancement project, which includes pickleball and volleyball courts, rugby and soccer fields, and a new hockey arena.

"It's the final piece in our recreation enhancement project, the jewel of the park, so we can't wait to get it open," said Santa Maria. Campanella added, "This is the final piece of the puzzle, and this caps off the town's statement: a great place to live, work, and play."

