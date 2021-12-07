Grand Island leaders oppose Erie County COVID-19 mandates

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town leaders on Grand Island are asking Erie County officials to "refrain from entering the Town of Grand Island for the purpose of enforcement of State of Emergency mandates associated with Covid-19."

During a town board meeting Monday evening, board members voted to approve a resolution that opposes Erie County's COVID-19 mandates, including the recent mask mandate.

Towns including Marilla and West Seneca have previously expressed their disagreement with Erie County's mandates as well.

Experts in Western New York say there is clear evidence that masks work.

Erie County has also launched an online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance.

