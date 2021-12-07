Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Grand Island leaders oppose Erie County COVID-19 mandates

items.[0].image.alt
Vadim Ghirda/AP
A medical worker, wearing a mask for protection against the COVID-19 infection on Tuesday, Nov. 17, 2020. (AP Photo/Vadim Ghirda)
COVID-19 mask generic
Posted at 11:14 PM, Dec 06, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-06 23:14:23-05

GRAND ISLAND, N.Y. (WKBW) — Town leaders on Grand Island are asking Erie County officials to "refrain from entering the Town of Grand Island for the purpose of enforcement of State of Emergency mandates associated with Covid-19."

During a town board meeting Monday evening, board members voted to approve a resolution that opposes Erie County's COVID-19 mandates, including the recent mask mandate.

Towns including Marilla and West Seneca have previously expressed their disagreement with Erie County's mandates as well.

Experts in Western New York say there is clear evidence that masks work.

Erie County has also launched an online form to file complaints related to mask mandate compliance.

To view the full meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
wkbw_49278_Super7_480x360.png

Nominate an athlete, coach, manager, or fan!