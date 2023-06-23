Graduating together; Class of 2023 at Akron High School includes six sets of twins

AKRON, N.Y. (WKBW) — It's celebration time at Akron High School. Friends and family will gather on Friday night to congratulate the Class of 2023.

"It's going to be great, there are going to be a lot of tears for sure," says Stephen Dimitroff, Akron's High School Principal, "I'm really proud of our kids. They are awesome kids and families. It's great to see the culmination of 13 years."

Every graduate should feel accomplished. Every graduate deserves praise. Still there is something about Akron's Class of 2023 that really stands out. "Very unique, It's a special class," says Dimitroff.

You see, among those receiving diplomas on Friday night are six sets of twins. That's 10 percent of Akron's 120 graduating seniors. "I've never had that before in my 20 plus years of education," says Dimitroff.

D.L. Webster Six sets of twins will receive their diplomas as part of Akron's graduating class. Pictured are Carter and Coleman Schrock, Sophia and Isabelle Jones, Will and Cole Akin, Anna and Andrew Shea, Hailey and Hannah Martin, and Emma and Kaylee Orr

7 News Anchor Jeff Russo went to Akron on Friday to learn more about this unique graduating class.

D.L. Webster Coleman and Carter Schrock

"I think being able to share this moment as twins is a great thing," said Coleman Schrock. "Honestly it feels great, not only as a brother but a twin" added Carter Schrock, "We are almost sharing the same mindset, but far enough that I have my own set of thoughts."

Who has the cleaner room?? "Me all day," said Coleman, "Probably him," said Carter with a smile.

D.L. Webster Sophia and Isabelle Jones

"It's very exciting to move onto the next chapter of my life, and do it with my sister. We are very close" said Sophia Jones. "Just kind of like a friend you can't get rid of, I'm stuck with her," said Isabelle Jones with a laugh.

Both Sophia and Isabelle will be attending Suny Brockport in the Fall. Sophia will be studying Physical Education, Isabelle will study nursing.

DL Webster Anna and Andrew Shea

"I feel like when we were younger we used to butt heads a bit, but now we are a lot closer," said Andrew Shea of his twin sister Anna. "We have a lot of stuff that we have done together," added Anna.

Andrew hopes to join an electrician union. Anna plans for finish off her studies in cosmetology.

DL Webster Cole and Will Akin

"We get a long more than we used to," says Cole Akin, "Yes we used to fight all the time," added his twin brother Will. "It's nice because even though we are going our separate ways we will always have each other in the long run".

Cole plans to go into the automotive field. Will will attend SUNY Geneseo in the Fall to study data analytics.

DL Webster Kaylee and Emma Orr

"We wear the same thing a lot," said Kaylee Orr, "we do almost everything together."

Kaylee and Emma Orr will both attend NCCC for nursing in the fall. "We do everything together so it's another thing we get to do together," said Emma. "You always have someone to lean on if you need help for something", added Kaylee.

DL Webster Hannah and Hailey Martin

"I think it's very special not having to go through this by myself, I had a support system," said Hailey. "I feel the same way," added Hannah, "If I was ever nervous about anything she was always there. I always had that friend there."

Hannah and Hailey both plan to attend GCCC in the Fall. Hannah will study fine arts, Hailey will study general studies.

"It's great to see them evolve into their own personalities over four years. They are all great people and they've become great ambassadors for our school," said Dimitroff.

Congratulations to the entire Class of 2023.