Gowanda couple gives hope to desperate pet owners and a home to some special needs dogs.

GOWANDA, NY (WKBW-TV) — Linda and Gary Hepler started "Hope Before Heaven" in memory of their dog Asha Sue when she passed away in 2012. They discovered at that time that there were a lot of desperate pet owners.

The mission of their non-profit organization is "To try and ensure that no dog or cat has to be euthanized because their owner is unable to pay for medical care needed to save their pets life." Linda says "we don't always have the finances to pay an entire bill for someone but we can assist them in getting low cost services."

The couple also provides sanctuary for twelve dogs. Linda says "These are dogs that have been abused physically, and mentally, thrown in a trash can when they were a day old." An air conditioned kennel has become their "Home Before Heaven." The property includes a sheltered run for the dogs and plenty of TLC.

Hope Before Heaven is a not-for-profit 501c3 and 100% of the funds go to help treat and/or offer care for animals.

You can find Hope Before Heaven on Facebook and at their website. Donations can be made at "HOPE BEFORE HEAVEN" at PO BOX 303, COLLINS, NY 14034