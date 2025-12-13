Governor Hochul weighs decision on controversial Medical Aid in Dying Act

WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WKBW) — With the end of the year quickly approaching, Governor Kathy Hochul faces a critical decision on whether to sign or veto the controversial Medical Aid in Dying Act, among other pending legislation.

If signed into law, the act would permit terminally ill adults with six months or less to live to request a prescription for medication to end their lives. The medication must be self-administered, and eligibility requires patients to be mentally capable of making both verbal and written requests. Two physicians must confirm the patient's condition.

During a stop in Williamsville on Friday, the governor acknowledged there are strong opinions on both sides of the issue and said she expects to decide in the coming days.

"It's been on my desk. We're looking at it very closely, and this is a very difficult one," Hochul said. "You know, there's a moral aspect of it, a religious aspect of it as well. There are a lot of people in opposition to this as well. So I have to factor all those considerations, but for me personally, I have to set aside my religious upbringing in this case, as I've had to do in some other tough situations and do what I think is best for the people of the state of New York."

Earlier this month, Western New Yorkers held a candlelight vigil to oppose the act, calling on the governor to veto it.

Governor Hochul says conversations on the bill have been "ongoing," adding, "This will be resolved very shortly."

On Friday, Illinois became the 12th state to pass a similar law.

