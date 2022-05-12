Governor Hochul announces relief for families during formula shortage

ALBANY, NY (WKBW) — Governor Hochul announced on Thursday resources to help NY families amid the current infant formula shortages.

The shortages are the result of a February recall of food produced by Abbott Nutrition's Sturgis.

Since then the FDA has been working with Abbott and other manufacturers to bring safe products to the U.S. market

"In close coordination with our federal partners, New York State will continue to do everything possible to support New York families in need of formula for their infants," Governor Hochul said. "My administration is committed to ensuring every newborn and child has access to the nutritional support they need to stay healthy.

Through management of the New York State WIC Program, the New York State Department of Health continues to monitor supply chain disruptions that may be impacting its participants.

The formula supply issues they are seeing now has allowed the department to increase communication with manufacturers to monitor the production of can sizes, supply, and shipments.

The New York State WIC Program has been able to help participants obtain the formulas needed through alternate stores with the formulas in stock and coordinate with manufacturers to get formula to participants when they cannot find it locally.

"Reports of infant formula supply shortages are concerning, and we urge New York families to follow the Department's recommendations as we continue to monitor the situation

State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said. "New York families should work with their infant's medical provider if a new formula suggestion is needed to meet their infant's needs."

In an effort to meet current demand, many stores are limiting the amount of formula customers can purchase at one time. It is important that families don't hoard formula, which will further impact the supply chain and other families in their community. For families struggling to find the formula they need for their baby, the Department recommends the following: