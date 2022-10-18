Gov. Hochul signs package strengthening protections and support for domestic violence victims

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed Tuesday a legislative package that strengthens protections for domestic and gender-based violence survivors. The package ensures that guns are seized from abusive partners and protects the confidentiality of survivors.

This new legislation comes nearly two weeks after a Cheektowaga woman, Keiara Hudson, was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband, Adam Bennefield. Bennefield had a history of domestic violence against previous partners and was released from police custody the day before Hudson's murder.

The new package includes the following five bills, in support of domestic violence victims and in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

Legislation that ensures the seizure of firearms owned by people subject to a protective order if a judge determines possession remains a danger

Legislation that requires criminal or family court judges to inquire about a defendant's possession of a firearm when orders of protection are issued

Legislation that allows survivors of sexual assault to apply to the state board of elections to seal voter registration information from the public

Legislation that requires utilities to allow survivors of domestic violence to opt out of shared contracts without penalty

Legislation that requires health insurance companies to give survivors of domestic violence the option to provide alternative contact information to access claims and benefits information

"My administration is committed to eradication domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

The five bills were signed into law by the governor, alongside survivors, domestic violence advocates, and legislative champions in East Harlem at a non-profit, Union Settlement, that provides resources to domestic violence survivors.