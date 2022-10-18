Watch Now
Gov. Hochul signs package strengthening protections and support for domestic violence victims

Darren McGee/Darren McGee- Office of Governor Kathy Hochul
October 18, 2022- New York, NY- Governor Kathy Hochul today signed a comprehensive package of legislation that will strengthen protections for survivors of domestic and gender-based violence by ensuring guns are seized from abusive partners and protecting the confidentiality of survivors. Governor Hochul signed the five bills into law alongside survivors, advocates and legislative champions at Union Settlement, a nonprofit providing resources to survivors in East Harlem. (Darren McGee/Office of Governor Kathy Hochul)
Posted at 3:28 PM, Oct 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-18 15:28:31-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul signed Tuesday a legislative package that strengthens protections for domestic and gender-based violence survivors. The package ensures that guns are seized from abusive partners and protects the confidentiality of survivors.

This new legislation comes nearly two weeks after a Cheektowaga woman, Keiara Hudson, was allegedly murdered by her estranged husband, Adam Bennefield. Bennefield had a history of domestic violence against previous partners and was released from police custody the day before Hudson's murder.

The new package includes the following five bills, in support of domestic violence victims and in honor of Domestic Violence Awareness Month:

  • Legislation that ensures the seizure of firearms owned by people subject to a protective order if a judge determines possession remains a danger
  • Legislation that requires criminal or family court judges to inquire about a defendant's possession of a firearm when orders of protection are issued
  • Legislation that allows survivors of sexual assault to apply to the state board of elections to seal voter registration information from the public
  • Legislation that requires utilities to allow survivors of domestic violence to opt out of shared contracts without penalty
  • Legislation that requires health insurance companies to give survivors of domestic violence the option to provide alternative contact information to access claims and benefits information

"My administration is committed to eradication domestic violence and supporting survivors - a mission that has been a lifelong journey for generations of women in my family," Hochul said. "I am proud to sign these new laws that will enhance confidentiality, keep New Yorkers out of harm's way, and give them the flexibility they need to make the best decisions for themselves and their families."

The five bills were signed into law by the governor, alongside survivors, domestic violence advocates, and legislative champions in East Harlem at a non-profit, Union Settlement, that provides resources to domestic violence survivors.

