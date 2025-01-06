Gov. Hochul proposes expansion of New York’s child tax credit to provide up to $1,000 per child

NEW YORK (WKBW) — As part of her 2025 State of the State, New York Governor Kathy Hochul has proposed an expansion of New York’s child tax credit.

According to the governor's office, the proposal would give 1.6 million New York families an annual tax credit of up to $1,000 per child under the age of four and up to $500 per child from the age of four to 16. The existing credit provides up to $330 per child.

“From groceries to strollers to kids’ clothes, the cost of living and raising a family is still too damn high — and that’s why we’re proposing a massive increase in New York’s child tax credit to put up to $1,000 per kid back in the pockets of hardworking families. As New York’s first mom governor, I know how hard it can be for parents to make ends meet — and I’ll never stop fighting to make New York more affordable for every family.” - Gov. Hochul

The credit will be phased in over two years, the governor's office said. Households with children under four are eligible for their $1,000 credit for the 2025 tax year and those with children over four are eligible for the $500 credit for the 2026 tax year.

The governor's office provided the following examples:



For example, under Governor Hochul’s expanded child tax credit, a family of four with a toddler and school-age child, and a household income up to $110,000, would receive a credit of $1,500 per year — representing nearly $1,000 more per year than what that family receives under the current program.

Additionally, while the full credit is available to jointly filing households up to $110,000, the expanded credit combined with its gradual rate of phaseout means even a family of four with household income of $170,000 would receive over $500 per year. That family would not have qualified for any credit under the current program.

Region Estimated Households Benefiting

Estimated Children Benefiting

New York City

740,000

1.2 Million

Long Island

215,000

355,000

Mid-Hudson

180,000

330,000

Western New York

118,000

207,000

Finger Lakes

104,000

180,000

Capital Region

86,000

145,000

Central New York

67,000

116,000

Southern Tier

51,000

89,000

Mohawk Valley

43,500

76,500

North Country

35,000

61,000



