Gov. Hochul announces opening of community outreach office for Kensington Expressway Project

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Thursday the opening of a community outreach office for the Kensington Expressway Project in East Buffalo.

The office was opened to help further opportunities for public engagement as planning for the expressway project continues.

"The Kensington Expressway Project has the potential to be a game changer for East Buffalo, opening new opportunities for residents and reconnecting a community literally separated by a highway," Hochul said. "With the opening of this new community outreach center, we will be able to engage directly with the residents that would be most impacted by this transformational project and receive invaluable feedback. It is important that we get this project right and continuing to engage with the community is crucial to its success."

The outreach office will be open during the following days and hours at 878 Humboldt Parkway:

Tuesday through Friday

10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday

10 a.m. to 2 p.m.



The center will be staffed by the expressway project staff, who are reachable by phone at 716-370-0071 or through email at www.kensingtoncommunityoutreach@dot.ny.gov.