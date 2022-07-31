Gov. Hochul announces open applications for East Side programs

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced Saturday that applications for programs supporting Buffalo's East Side will open on August 1.

This is part of the state's $50 million investment plan for the East Side in response to the shooting at Tops in May.

"As members of the East Buffalo community continue to heal from this terrible tragedy, we remain committed to taking on systemic challenges to help recover and build back stronger. On this Day of Hope and Healing, I am proud to announce these vital resources available to East Buffalo residents in collaboration with the City, the County, community members, and other partners."



Governor Kathy Hochul

Applications for the second round of the $4 million East Side Commercial Districts Program will open on August 1 in an effort to strengthen communities and boost businesses in the Jefferson Avenue Commercial District, MLK Park Business District, Broadway Fillmore, and Kensington Bailey.

Additionally, applications will open on August 9 for the following:



$20 million Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund

$10 million Buffalo East Home Improvement Program

$4.5 million East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program

Interested residents should contact their Local Program Administrators or call 211, starting August 3, to learn more about the programs.

The application deadline is September 16, 2022.

A public meeting with further information will take place on August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at PS 309 East Community High School at 820 Northampton Street in Buffalo. A virtual option is also available to register for here.

