Hochul vows change in $50 Million East Buffalo investment

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Ever since last month’s Tops Supermarket shooting on Jefferson Ave, Governor Hochul has taken action, and has taken it personally.

“We’ve got a lot to do, but I want this community to know that this is my home. This is deeply personal to me,” Hochul said.

On Saturday, the Governor announced a $50 Million plan to help East Buffalo not only recover from the shooting, but also boost the local economy.

“Together we will start to make a difference and let this community know that they matter,” Hochul said.

In this investment, New York State will use the money toward the following:

Housing initiatives

Community led food programs

Small business support

Job Training

Waived NFTA bus fares until the end of July

Health and Social Services from a new “East Side Resiliency Center”

Memorial Commision to help create an everlasting reminder of what happened May 14

This is only the tip of the iceberg for Hochul because she knows what this area means to the city historically.

“We have an incredible black history. Buffalo has an extraordinary story to tell on resiliency, and that long road to freedom that came right through the city of Buffalo with the underground railroad,” Hochul said.

To close her speech, Hochul simply said, it’s time to get to work.

“We have a lot of ideas, but I want to make sure the commitment is clear,” Hochul said.