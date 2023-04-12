Gov. Hochul announces new initiative to double buying power for SNAP recipients at farmer's markets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gov. Hochul announced Wednesday a new initiative to double buying power for SNAP recipients at farmer's markets.

The initiative, FreshConnect Fresh2You, will provide eligible New Yorkers with a dollar-for-dollar matchthat will help families purchase healthier foods, like produce, dairy, and meats.

The new initiative is also designed to help offset a recent reduction in SNAP benefits that were once a part of pandemic-relief efforts.

"New York has taken significant steps to develop strong, mutually-beneficial relationships between local farmers and the communities they feed," Hochul said. "The new Fresh2You initiative will help ensure New Yorkers have more money to spend on healthy foods like dairy, meat, produce, and more while creating greater health outcomes, an economic boost to New York's farmers, and a stronger food supply chain."

The FreshConnect initiative will SNAP beneficiaries at farmer's markets with $2 checks for every $2 spent as a part of the SNAP program, which is up from $2 for every $5 spent.

Any farmer or vendor selling a SNAP-eligible food item at any farmers' market, farm stand, or mobile market that operates in NYS can accept a FreshConnect check and take part in the new Fresh2You initiative.

FreshConnect will launch Saturday, April 15.

