Lexington Cooperative Markets changes Double Up Food Bucks program

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Lexington Cooperative Markets is changing a program that helps low-income families put healthy food on the table in response to rising grocery prices.

Beginning February 1, the co-op is switching to an earn-and-redeem model from its current program that allows SNAP recipients to double up food bucks on most fruits and vegetables.

You can buy produce at the co-op then get up to $20 per day matched dollar for dollar. You then have a year to spend the matching money.

The money can be spent on some processed items including pre-chopped produce.

