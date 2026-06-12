Gov. Hochul announces $6 million to reconstruct Kohler Pool in the City of Tonawanda

CITY OF TONAWANDA, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul has announced $6 million to reconstruct the Kohler Pool facility in the City of Tonawanda.

The announcement comes after residents spent much of the past year rallying to save the aging community pool, which city leaders previously warned could face closure because of mounting repair costs.

Constructed in the 1950s, Kohler Pool has become a summertime staple for generations of Tonawanda families. During the summer season, officials say the pool loses approximately six inches of water every night due to aging infrastructure.

In May, Congressman Tim Kennedy announced $850,000 in federal funding for the Kohler Pool project. At the time, Save Kohler Pool organizer Amanda Shepler said the funding represented an important first step.

"It’s incredible. It’s the first step. We’re 20% of the way there for a total redo of Kohler Pool, but the money that we have today can at least address the main concerns that are preventing it from possibly opening in two years," Shepler said after Kennedy's announcement in May.

According to Hochul, as part of the project, the existing pool structure will be demolished, and a new, larger pool will be constructed in its place. The new pool will include:



Regulation-length laps

A shallow end with zero-depth “beach entry”

Water playground for children

Water slide

Improvements will also be made to pool systems and facilities, including the deck, restrooms, lighting, fencing and water filtration and piping system.