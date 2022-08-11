Gov. Hochul announces $2.4 million housing development on Buffalo's East Side

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Governor Kathy Hochul announced today that $2.4 million has been allocated to Buffalo's East Side in an effort to create commercial space and 11 affordable homes.

This is part of the state's $50 million investment plan for the East Side in response to the shooting at Tops in May including:

$20 million for the Buffalo East Homeowner Assistance Fund.

$10 million for the Buffalo East Home Improvement Program.

$4.5 million for the East Buffalo Down Payment Assistance Plus Program.

The Jankowski Cigar Factory, 595 Fillmore Ave., was renovated into the Cigar Factory Apartments. The complex includes seven one-bedroom apartments and four two-bedroom apartments, plus a small coffee spot on the ground floor.

"This development is a major component of our commitment to doing right by East Buffalo. Thanks to $2 million in state funding, the Cigar Factory Apartments have transformed an old cigar plant into beautiful, safe, affordable homes. With today's grand opening, in addition to the $50 million to support homeowners and revitalize commercial districts, we are investing in East Buffalo to uplift the entire community."



The apartments are affordable to households with incomes below 50 percent of the Area Median Income. Applications for the apartments opened Wednesday. East Buffalo residents can call 2-1-1 to learn more about the housing program and how to apply.