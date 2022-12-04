Watch Now
Gordie Harper's Bazaar to remain open

NEWFANE, N.Y. (WKBW) — Gordie Harper's Bazaar will remain open after owner Gordon Harper announced his retirement in September 2022.

Harper told 7 News reporter Jaurdyn Johnson that the restaurant would close its doors after 25 years of serving Western New York.

According to Buffalo Business First, the restaurant will welcome new owners in January 2023 who are friends of Harper's.

Buffalo Business First says Gordie Harper's Bazaar fans can expect renovations, new menu items, and additional weekend activities.

You can read more on Buffalo Business First's website.

