GOP Erie County legislators call for resignation of County Executive Mark Poloncarz

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Republican Erie County legislators and the challenger to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called for his resignation Friday, following the report of his involvement in a domestic dispute.

On Monday, a police report was filed that claimed Poloncarz became “irate” and “grabbed” a womanwhom he was in a relationship with. Poloncarz denied that he became physical during the dispute.

"I did nothing that merited police action and as I said, no police even contacted me," said Poloncarz in a phone conversation with 7 News. "I’ve not had anyone — or district attorney, no one from law enforcement has contacted me and I hope people would understand that it was a tough breakup.”

Those calling for his resignation include Minority Leader John Mills, legislators Chris Greene, Frank Todaro and Jim Malczewski. It comes with a little more than two months until the November election for county executive.

“These are not the actions that are becoming of a county executive, much less a candidate. I’m calling on Mark Poloncarz to resign," said Greene.

His challenger, Republican Chrissy Casilio, calling for an "immediate investigation" to be conducted by a prosecutor outside of Erie County.

As Casilio continues her campaign against Poloncarz, she lags significantly in funding. She's raised just over $100,000 this year compared to Poloncarz's haul of over $325,000.

"He still got all the advantages,” said 7 News Political Analyst Bob McCarthy. “But he's going to have to deal with this now and some of the other things that popped up. With the influx of the asylum seekers and alleged crimes that have been committed by some of these folk, so now this happens and he's going to have to deal with it.”

