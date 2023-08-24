Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz allegedly involved in domestic dispute

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz was allegedly involved in a domestic dispute on August 19, according to a Buffalo Police Department report.

7 News obtained a copy and is not naming the person who filed the report because they are the alleged victim of a domestic incident.

The report states states:

On above date, time and location complainant states that person two let person one look at his phone. When person two did see person one looking at his text messages and thats when person two became irate and grabbed her, restraining her body against the window. Person one did escape person two and ran outside. He followed her outside, grabbing her again. Person one did scream for help in which person two did leave the residence of person one. Svu was called. Dir filed.

The report also says Poloncarz was not arrested. 7 News reached out to the County Executive for comment, we are waiting to hear back.

The Erie County District Attorney's Office tells 7 News the complainant declined to pursue charges at the time of the alleged incident. You can read the full statement provided below:

“Our office is aware that a domestic incident report was filed by the Buffalo Police Department. According to the report, the complainant declined to pursue charges at the time of the alleged incident. Therefore, no charges have been filed at this time. Our office’s Special Victims/Domestic Violence Bureau will proceed with an investigation should a complainant decide to file a criminal complaint in the future.” - Erie County District Attorney's Office

In February 2022, Poloncarz was accused of threatening to shoot a process server with Empire State Process Service that was serving a lawsuit to his home. At the time, a spokesperson for Poloncarz said “The County Executive did not threaten to shoot anyone.”

Poloncarz has served as Erie County Executive since 2012 and is in his third term. He previously served as Erie County Comptroller for six years.

If you or a loved one have or is currently experiencing domestic violence, the following hotlines are available for your use:

National Domestic Violence Hotline: 800-799-7233

New York State Coalition Against Domestic Violence: 1 (800) 942-6906

Erie County Child and Family Services: 716-884-6000

Family Justice Center: 716-558-7233