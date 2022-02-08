Poloncarz accused of threatening to shoot woman serving lawsuit to his home

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — In a sworn affidavit, a woman tasked with serving court paperwork to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says the county executive threatened to shoot her.

The affidavit says Jodi Williams, a process server with Empire State Process Service, attempted to serve County Executive Poloncarz with a lawsuit brought by two Erie County taxpayers against Poloncarz, Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein and Personnel Commissioner Timothy Hogues regarding Dr. Burstein’s pandemic overtime comp time and additional pay.

According to the sworn statement, Williams tried to serve Poloncarz three times between January 22 and January 29.

On the fourth attempt at 4:10 pm on January 29, she says Poloncarz threatened to shoot her, according to the statement:

“Upon knocking on the rear door, I saw Mr. Poloncarz inside his kitchen area and he yelled ‘you’re lucky you didn’t get shot’ to me through the window. I asked ‘why would I get shot? I have a summons for you’ and lifted up the large packet of papers I had in my hand so he could see them.”

Williams goes on to say the county executive told her the sheriffs are on their way back and said Poloncarz responded saying Williams was trespassing and to “get the f*** off my property before I shoot you.”

A spokesperson for Poloncarz sent this statement to 7 News on the allegations:

“The County Executive did not threaten to shoot anyone.”

When asked about Poloncarz having a security detail, the spokesperson tells 7 News:

“The County Executive has had a security detail back for a few weeks now based on the recommendations of the DA, Sheriff, and CPS Commissioner.”

The spokesperson would not comment on the nature of threats the county executive has received.