BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Bills Mafia is getting some unexpected national attention from Google — and it involves one of the fan base's most recognizable traditions: breaking tables.

Google has quietly rolled out a Buffalo Bills-themed game on its search page, giving fans 30 seconds to send as many red, white and blue-clad fans through folding tables as possible.

The game first appeared near the start of the season, but more fans are now discovering the interactive feature.

Want to give it a try?

WATCH: Google quietly launches Bills Mafia-themed game — here's how to play

Google quietly launches Bills Mafia-themed game — here's how to play

Go to Google and type "Buffalo Bills" into the search bar. After hitting enter, look toward the bottom right of the page for a small, jumping Buffalo Bills fan icon. Click on it to launch the game.

Players must time their drops onto moving folding tables. It may take a couple of hits, but successfully breaking a table earns points. The further you get, the more points you rack up.

Bills Mafia co-founder Del Reid said he had just discovered the game himself after I reached out.

"I just found out about it today, when you shot me a text and said, 'Hey, have you seen this,'" Reid said.

Reid said seeing the Buffalo Bills and their passionate fan base become part of the national conversation is something he still hasn't gotten used to.

"Even years after we broke the drought back in 2017, I'm still not used to the Bills being a national brand or a national conversation piece," Reid said.

I reached out to Google to learn more about the game. A spokesperson said the "Easter egg" was developed to surprise and delight fans. It's also one of the first NFL-themed Easter eggs Google has launched on Search this season.