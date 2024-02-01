Good Samaritan who helped save woman's life after crash on I-190 receives Super Bowl tickets

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, the Buffalo Bills and Damar Hamlin surprised Buffalo Public Schools teacher James Damon with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in recognition of his heroic efforts in December 2023.

Damon, who is a science teacher and coach at the Emerson School of Hospitality, helped save a woman's life after a crash on I-190 in December 2023.

A few days after the incident, Damon spoke at an Erie County Sheriff's Office press conference and reflected on his actions.

READ MORE: 'I'm just a teacher': Good Samaritan reflects on his life-saving acts after I-190 crash

Damon said his vehicle was clipped by a vehicle driving erratically on Route 198 and he followed it onto I-190 and then realized something was wrong.

"I went from frustration to concern, and by the time her vehicle had come to a stop, I wasn't worried about my car ... I knew that she was having some kind of medical emergency and she needed help," Damon said during the press conference.

He told 7 News he watched the vehicle cross multiple lanes and strike the barrier on both sides six to seven times. Once the car had crashed into the center median on I-190 in the area of Niagara Street, Damon pulled his car over and began to administer CPR on the female victim.

First responders arrived a short time later and assisted Damon until the victim was taken to the hospital.

On Thursday, Damon was surprised with two tickets to Super Bowl LVIII in recognition of his actions that day.

“While I am incredibly humbled by the fact that Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield and the Buffalo Bills have honored me for my actions, my hope is that this story raises awareness about the importance of knowing life-saving CPR. My CPR training comes from my previous experience as a coach, and I encourage everyone to become CPR certified; you never know when you may be able to help someone's loved one.” - James Damon

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

“James Damon embodies what the City of Good Neighbors is all about. This story of heroism is a shining example of why CPR training is so important, and we are proud to recognize these his life-saving efforts, along with our partners at the Buffalo Bills.” - Dr. Michael Edbauer, president, Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield