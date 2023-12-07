'I'm just a teacher': Good Samaritan reflects on his life-saving acts after I-190 crash

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — A Buffalo Public Schools teacher helped save a woman's life after a crash on the I-190 south Tuesday evening.

James Damon, a science teacher and coach at the Emerson School of Hospitality, had his car clipped by a vehicle driving erratically on the 198. He followed the car onto the I-190 — but soon realized something was wrong.

"I went from frustration to concern, and by the time her vehicle had come to a stop, I wasn't worried about my car ... I knew that she was having some kind of medical emergency and she needed help," Damon said.

Damon told 7 News he watched the car cross multiple lanes and struck the barrier on both sides six to seven times. Once the car had crashed into the center median of the I-190 in the area of Niagara Street, Damon pulled his car over and began to administer CPR on the female victim.

Detective Jonathan Hanna, a Tactical Emergency Care Instructor, encountered the crash.

"You have this man, by himself, with hundreds of cars going by, with a car crashed into the side of the wall — dragging and pulling and struggling to get a woman out of a car ... " Det. Hanna said.

He helped Damon tend to the victim, and the two were soon joined by Detective David Zamorek and Deputy Kyle Hoffman who were also passing by.

The victim was taken to the hospital, and is in stable condition after a drug overdose.

Despite his heroic acts, Damon answered with humility when asked if he considers himself a hero.

"Oh no," Damon said. "I'm just a regular guy. I'm just a teacher. I'm just trying to do what anyone would do for my loved ones — I hope."

Dr. Tonja M. Williams, Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent, released a statement praising the selflessness of her employee.

I am so very proud of the heroic efforts of Mr. James Damon, a BPS teacher. His selfless and courageous acts helped save the life of a stranger in need. Everyone should learn CPR; you never know when you could save a life. During this season of giving, it’s heartwarming to hear that Mr. Damon, who teaches at Emerson School of Hospitality, PS 302, quickly and selflessly acted to save a fellow Western New Yorker's life and about the importance of knowing CPR. This act of bravery reinforces that Buffalo is truly a “City of Good Neighbors.” — Dr. Tonja M. Williams

Damon reminded stressed drivers to take a moment before reacting to others on the road.

"It's so important to remember that everyone has their own story," he said. "People are going through things every day that we don't know — that we don't see on the surface."