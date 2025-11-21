Goo Goo Dolls special hometown shows raise $150,000 to benefit FeedMore WNY

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The Goo Goo Dolls played special hometown shows at Town Ballroom this week and raised $150,000 to benefit FeedMore WNY.

The first show was held on November 19, and the second show was held on November 20.

FeedMore also recently received a big boost from the Buffalo Police Department and Acting Mayor Chris Scanlon. The acting mayor joined members of the police department’s Foot Patrol Integration Unit on November 10 to deliver 6,724 pounds of food collected during a weekend citywide donation drive. You can read more here and watch our report below.