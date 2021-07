BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — Buffalo's Goo Goo Dolls have announced a date at the KeyBank Center for 2022.

The Goo Goo Dolls will perform Saturday, September 24th, 2022. It will be the final show of the band's 2022 North American tour.

Tickets go on-sale this Friday, July 16th at 10:00 a.m. They'll cost between $29.50 - $99.50, and can be purchased at Ticketmaster or on the Goo Goo Dolls website.