Golf tournament raises money to bring smiles to kids in Western New York

LEWISTON, N.Y. (WKBW) — A non-profit dedicated to putting smiles on the faces of kids who are going through a tough time held its first annual golf tournament Monday.

Little Smiles WNY raises money to "help kids be kids" during difficult times. Locally, Little Smiles works with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center and Oishei Children's Hospital to identify kids who could use a pick-me-up while going through treatment or being hospitalized - and to give them something to make them smile.

"It it's someone who is going through chemo or going through an operation or spending time in a hospital, we accept the request if they need an iPad. Or pajamas. Or something that would cheer them up - a room decoration, anything of that nature, and Little Smiles comes and does that," explained the founder of Little Smiles WNY Marco Sciortino.

Little Smiles has chapters in Florida, Philadelphia, North Carolina and Western New York.

The volunteers make a point to never be the people who present the gifts to the children in need - they ask for the nurses/police officers/first responders to do that, because they say those people are the true heroes.

If you'd like to learn more about Little Smiles WNY, you can check out their website here.