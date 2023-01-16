Going to the Bills and Bengals Divisional game won't be cheap, tickets start at $245

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WKBW) — The stage is set. The Buffalo Bills will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium Sunday at 3 p.m. in the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs.

If you are hoping to go, get ready to grab your wallet.

"There is huge demand out there", said Nick Giammusso, President and CEO of VIPTIX, an online ticket marketplace based in Buffalo.

As of Monday afternoon on the VIPTIX website, a single ticket in the upper deck of Highmark Stadium would cost you around $245 dollars.

Prices were about the same on Stubhub and Ticketmaster.

Still in many cases, the "get in the door" price for Sunday is more than double what tickets cost for the Bills' game against the Miami Dolphins.

"People are excited," said Giammusso, "The Damar (Hamlin) factor. The community has come together. This game has special meaning for sure. The Bills are a Super Bowl contender."

The Bills most recently hosted a Divisional Round matchup in January of 2021 when the Baltimore Ravens came to town but that was during the height of the coronavirus pandemic, and there were capacity restrictions at Highmark Stadium.

To find the last time a full crowd attended a Divisional Round game in Orchard Park you would have to go all the way back to 1994 when the Bills hosted the Los Angeles Raiders on their way to Super Bowl 28.

Giammusso says although ticket prices for the Bills and Bengals matchup are expensive, they are still at the bottom of the spectrum compared to other NFL cities.

"Prices are probably double in some markets," said Giammusso.

If you are looking to get tickets historically the best thing to do is to wait until the middle of the week.

Giammusso suggests waiting until Wednesday or Thursday to "jump into the market".